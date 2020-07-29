MJF and the Real Winners and Losers of AEW Dynamite

0 of 6

Creating compelling wrestling television in the era of COVID-19 is a difficult challenge. So much of wrestling is built around earning a crowd reaction, to the point a good audience can make or break a show.

For AEW, the crowd has long been an unsung hero, so close to the performers that they often feel like part of a big, extended family. Replacing that energy has been tough—the natural ebb and flow replaced by the "surprise signing" in a desperate attempt to keep the base engaged and the ratings where they need to be.

This week, for the first time in ages, it felt like AEW Dynamite missed the mark. Instead of focusing on the talent already in house, they added another ex-WWE mouth to feed in Matt Cardona and their wild multi-man extravaganza that normally hits the (high) spot devolved into a complete and total mess of a match.

Usually, I come out of an AEW show ready to run through a wall, confused about how I'm going to manage to make it all the way to Wednesday for another dose of my favorite wrestling drug.

This week?

This week it felt like the tracks were coming off the hype train and AEW might be about to derail in glorious, terrible fashion.

Of course, over two hours, there were plenty of hits. But there were some big misses too, big enough that you could feel the wind from the whiff all the way at home on the couch. Let's go through them both, segment by segment, in Bleacher Report's patented "Real Winners and Losers" style.