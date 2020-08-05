Timbers Beat Union to Reach 2020 MLS Is Back Tournament Final

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Portland Timbers are heading to the MLS is Back Tournament Finals.

Led by goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco, Portland knocked off the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Wednesday night. Andrew Wooten scored the lone goal for Philly.

That put Portland in the Tuesday final (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN), where they'll await the winner of Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United FC. Those clubs square off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

