Timbers Beat Union to Reach 2020 MLS Is Back Tournament Final

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse, left, and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Portland Timbers are heading to the MLS is Back Tournament Finals.

Led by goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco, Portland knocked off the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Wednesday night. Andrew Wooten scored the lone goal for Philly.

That put Portland in the Tuesday final (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN), where they'll await the winner of Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United FC. Those clubs square off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

               

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Man City Sign Nathan Ake 🚨

    Bournemouth’s 25-year-old defender pens five-year deal — Pep has now spent £300M+ on defenders at Man City

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Sign Nathan Ake 🚨

    Rob Pollard
    via Mancity

    Dortmund: Man Utd Haven't Contacted Us for Sancho 😬

    Watzke: 'So far, there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho' [SZ]

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund: Man Utd Haven't Contacted Us for Sancho 😬

    Sport Witness Team
    via Sport Witness

    Rating Biggest Transfer Rumours 🔍

    B/R Insider on Sancho, Havertz, Hojbjerg and more

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rating Biggest Transfer Rumours 🔍

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    The Story of Konrad De La Fuente 🇺🇸

    He's on track to be the first American to play for Barcelona's first team — tap in for his story

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Story of Konrad De La Fuente 🇺🇸

    brfootball
    via Instagram