Timbers Beat Union to Reach 2020 MLS Is Back Tournament Final

Timbers Beat Union to Reach 2020 MLS Is Back Tournament FinalAugust 6, 2020
John Raoux/Associated Press
The Portland Timbers are heading to the MLS is Back Tournament Finals.
Led by goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco, Portland knocked off the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Wednesday night. Andrew Wooten scored the lone goal for Philly.
That put Portland in the Tuesday final (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN), where they'll await the winner of Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United FC. Those clubs square off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
