WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 5

Credit: WWE.com

NXT promised a packed show for August 5, 2020 as titles and future opportunities were on the line. Even former NFL Pro Bowler Pat McAfee was set to appear after his interaction with Adam Cole on his podcast.

Rhea Ripley challenged Dakota Kai to become the new No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship. While The Nightmare is dangerous and a former champion, The Captain of Team Kick was walking in with all the momentum.

Cameron Grimes demanded a chance to fight Keith Lee, but he might have bitten off. The Limitless One was angry, focused and willing to do anything to get to Karrion Kross.

After laying out Imperium the previous week, Undisputed Era challenged the NXT tag team champions. Would Fabian Aichner and Marcel Bartel continue the fall of UE, or could Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish rebound?

In the latest triple threat to determine who would qualify for the NXT North American Championship ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX, Ridge Holland stepped into the black-and-gold ring for the first time against two of the most dangerous men in the business: Damian Priest and Oney Lorcan.

Finally, Bronson Reed had something to prove in a match with Shane Thorne. Could the big man put his past losses behind him and focus on his upcoming ladder match?

This show had an absolutely stacked card, and the expectations were through the roof for the night.