Ezekiel Elliott Says Cowboys 'All Gonna Eat' After Mike McCarthy Hire

Fantasy football players take note.

Ezekiel Elliott says he and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys' playmakers are going to "EAT" in head coach Mike McCarthy's offense:

The Ohio State product was replying to ESPN's Ed Werder who wondered how involved the running back will be in the offense given McCarthy's tendency to put "his full faith in the QB."

Werder was responding to Jon Machota of The Athletic, who said Dallas wants to become the sixth team in NFL history with three 1,000-yard receivers.

Still, it is hard to argue with Elliott's assertion that he will be a major factor even with Dak Prescott throwing to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. After all, he has been in the NFL just four years and already has three Pro Bowl selections and led the league in rushing twice.

The only time he fell short of 1,300 rushing yards was in 2017 when he played just 10 games.

With so much talent on the outside, it will be more difficult for opposing defenses to stack the box against him as well. That is a formula for the star running back to eat in 2020.