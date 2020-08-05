NBA Board of Govs. Pledges $300M to Economic Empowerment of Black Community

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The NBA announced Wednesday that it would donate $300 million over the next 10 years to help found the NBA Foundation, which is "dedicated to creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community."

B/R's Howard Beck shared the NBA's press release:

