NBA Board of Govs. Pledges $300M to Economic Empowerment of Black Community

NBA Board of Govs. Pledges $300M to Economic Empowerment of Black CommunityAugust 5, 2020
Kim Klement/Associated Press
The NBA announced Wednesday that it would donate $300 million over the next 10 years to help found the NBA Foundation, which is "dedicated to creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community."
B/R's Howard Beck shared the NBA's press release:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
