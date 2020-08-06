7 NFL Teams That Could Benefit Most from Late Free-Agent Additions

0 of 7

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Training camps are underway around the NFL as teams go about the annual task of whittling rosters down to 53. For many teams, this means diving back into the free-agency pool is low on the list of options. For others, however, late free agency could provide the solution for a successful 2020 campaign.

Several quality players remain unsigned as we creep further into August, and many of them could undoubtedly earn starting roles in the right situations and/or address a need that otherwise could go unfulfilled.

Here, we'll examine the seven teams that could benefit most from late free-agent additions. We'll be focusing primarily on potential contenders in need of a win-now move, as rebuilding franchises typically take more of a long-term approach to roster construction.

We'll examine each team, the needs that must be addressed and the best options for doing so based on factors like scheme fit, proven production, talent level and salary-cap space.