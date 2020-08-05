Report: Stefon Diggs Receives $3.3M Raise from Bills After Contract Adjustment

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs hasn't even played a down for the Buffalo Bills yet and the team has already increased his salary.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bills are adjusting his AAV for 2020 by $3.3 million, bumping him up to $14.8 million for the season. Diggs' guaranteed money has also increased to $11 million in 2021.

Diggs was the centerpiece of Buffalo's offseason after the club sent three picks in the 2020 draft to the Minnesota Vikings for the disgruntled receiver in late March.

