Report: Stefon Diggs Receives $3.3M Raise from Bills After Contract Adjustment

Report: Stefon Diggs Receives $3.3M Raise from Bills After Contract AdjustmentAugust 5, 2020
Stefon Diggs hasn't even played a down for the Buffalo Bills yet and the team has already increased his salary.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bills are adjusting his AAV for 2020 by $3.3 million, bumping him up to $14.8 million for the season. Diggs' guaranteed money has also increased to $11 million in 2021.
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
The #Bills tweaked Stefon Diggs' contract yesterday, source says. They moved money up a few years: --Increased 2020 compensation by $3.3m (now $14.8m) --Reduced 2021 cash by $300k but increased the guarantee by $7.7m (now $11m) --Reduced 2022-23 cash from $25.55m to $22.67m
Diggs was the centerpiece of Buffalo's offseason after the club sent three picks in the 2020 draft to the Minnesota Vikings for the disgruntled receiver in late March.
