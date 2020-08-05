Report: Stefon Diggs Receives $3.3M Raise from Bills After Contract Adjustment

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 5, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) reacts in overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made a bold move in the offseason by giving up four draft picks _ including the 22nd overall _ to acquire Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills are left with seven picks over the final six rounds, starting with No. 54. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs hasn't even played a down for the Buffalo Bills yet and the team has already increased his salary.  

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bills are adjusting his AAV for 2020 by $3.3 million, bumping him up to $14.8 million for the season. Diggs' guaranteed money has also increased to $11 million in 2021. 

Diggs was the centerpiece of Buffalo's offseason after the club sent three picks in the 2020 draft to the Minnesota Vikings for the disgruntled receiver in late March. 

    

