Bills' Star Lotulelei Reportedly to Opt Out of 2020 NFL Season Amid COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) following an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is reportedly opting out of the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Lotulelei was set to make a guaranteed $4.5 million this season and $2.5 million in 2021. As a result of his opt-out, that guaranteed money will be pushed back one year each.

Lotulelei signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Bills in 2018 after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

