NBA, NBPA Announce No New Positive COVID-19 Tests Since July 29

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced that the 343 COVID-19 tests on players inside the Orlando, Florida, bubble since July 29 yielded zero positive results.

This is the second week in a row the league has had no positive coronavirus tests at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Before the plan became a reality, the NBA received plenty of scrutiny about the idea of moving the league's operations to Florida.

The state was one of the hardest hit as there was a resurgence of the COVID-19 cases across the country. Two teams withdrew from the MLS is Back tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex after registering multiple positive tests.

However, Wednesday's news speaks to how effective the NBA's bubble has been to date.

"It's a great example for our country," San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said, per the San Antonio Express-News' Mike Finger. "Our leader had a vision and was organized. ... And the participants, our citizens, had discipline."

Players who leave the bubble are subject to a potentially lengthy quarantine period. Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams had to wait 10 days before he had clearance to return to the court after he visited a gentleman's club in Atlanta while on an excused absence.