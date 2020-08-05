Raiders' Derek Carr Says He Has a Lot to Prove, Is Tired of 'Being Disrespected'

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Having heard the criticisms of his game, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is intending to use the 2020 season as a way to silence his doubters.

During a Zoom teleconference with reporters, Carr said there was "no question I was going to play this year" because he's "tired of being disrespected."

Carr had a good statistical season in 2019 with career-highs in passing yards (4,054) and completion percentage (70.4). He threw 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 513 attempts, leading the Raiders to their best record (7-9) since 2016.

Common criticisms of Carr's game in recent seasons involves him throwing the ball away on fourth downs and not throwing the ball down the field. Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo noted the Raiders quarterback had the third-lowest average depth of target (6.9 yards) in 2019.

From 2016-18, Carr was among the most accurate deep-ball passers in the NFL.

In February, Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash wrote that the Raiders' receivers ranked 28th in yards per route run average (3.31) and 31st in PFF receiving grade.

Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock took steps to give Carr help on the outside. They took Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs III with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to open things up.

The Raiders need Carr to return to the form he showed in 2016, when he finished third in MVP voting, if they want to reach the playoffs again.