Donald Trump Says 'It's Disgraceful' NBA Players Are Kneeling During Anthem

Kim Klement/Associated Press

United States President Donald Trump reiterated his displeasure with athletes' decision to protest racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump, a critic of the movement since it was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, was asked about NBA players kneeling during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends (via Scott Gleeson of USA Today).

"I think it's disgraceful," Trump said. "We work with (the NBA), we worked with them very hard trying to get open. I was pushing for them to get open. Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That's not acceptable to me. When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you this, plenty of other people out there, too."

He added: "When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.