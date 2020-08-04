Damian Lillard Outduels James Harden as Trail Blazers Beat Rockets

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony hit a clutch three-pointer with 54.6 seconds remaining as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Houston Rockets 110-102 on Tuesday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook's dunk tied the game at 100 with 4:06 remaining.

However, Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr.'s three-pointer with 2:53 left gave Portland the lead for good.

Houston guard James Harden cut the lead to one off a layup with 2:14 remaining, but the Rockets would not get any closer.

A few empty possessions on both ends and a Damian Lillard free throw led to Melo's three, which put Portland up 107-102.

Lillard scored 21 points, leading five Blazers with 15 or more. He also finished just one rebound and two dimes shy of a triple-double. Jusuf Nurkic dropped an 18-point, 19-rebound double-double.

Harden scored 23 to lead all scorers. Jeff Green scored 22 points off the Rockets bench thanks in part to five three-pointers.

Notable Performances

Rockets G James Harden: 23 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 15 PTS, 9 AST, 3 REB

Rockets F/C Jeff Green: 22 PTS, 6 REB

Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST

Trail Blazers G CJ McCollum: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic: 18 PTS, 19 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK

Trail Blazers F Carmelo Anthony: 15 PTS, 11 REB

What's Next?

Both teams will play Thursday.

The 42-25 Rockets will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, and the 31-38 Blazers will battle the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET.

