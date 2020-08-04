Damian Lillard Outduels James Harden as Trail Blazers Beat Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Carmelo Anthony hit a clutch three-pointer with 54.6 seconds remaining as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Houston Rockets 110-102 on Tuesday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook's dunk tied the game at 100 with 4:06 remaining.

However, Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr.'s three-pointer with 2:53 left gave Portland the lead for good.

Houston guard James Harden cut the lead to one off a layup with 2:14 remaining, but the Rockets would not get any closer.

A few empty possessions on both ends and a Damian Lillard free throw led to Melo's three, which put Portland up 107-102.

Lillard scored 21 points, leading five Blazers with 15 or more. He also finished just one rebound and two dimes shy of a triple-double. Jusuf Nurkic dropped an 18-point, 19-rebound double-double.

Harden scored 23 to lead all scorers. Jeff Green scored 22 points off the Rockets bench thanks in part to five three-pointers.

     

Notable Performances

Rockets G James Harden: 23 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 15 PTS, 9 AST, 3 REB

Rockets F/C Jeff Green: 22 PTS, 6 REB

Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST

Trail Blazers G CJ McCollum: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic: 18 PTS, 19 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK

Trail Blazers F Carmelo Anthony: 15 PTS, 11 REB

     

What's Next?

Both teams will play Thursday.

The 42-25 Rockets will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, and the 31-38 Blazers will battle the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

