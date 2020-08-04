Lakers' LeBron James Wishes 'My Friend' Barack Obama Happy Birthday on Twitter

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

President Barack Obama looks to Miami Heat forward LeBron James as he welcomes the NBA basketball champion Miami Heat, to the East Room of the White House, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wished his friend a happy birthday Tuesday.

It just so happens that his friend is the 44th president of the United States.

James wished "my President and my friend" Barack Obama a happy 59th birthday, fittingly including a tweet from Slam that showed Obama enjoying a dunk from the King during a Team USA exhibition game leading into the 2012 Summer Olympics in London:

It isn't difficult to interpret the inclusion of "my President" as a slight at the current occupant of the White House, whom James has called a "bum" and frequently criticized.

