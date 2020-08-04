Lakers' LeBron James Wishes 'My Friend' Barack Obama Happy Birthday on Twitter

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wished his friend a happy birthday Tuesday.

It just so happens that his friend is the 44th president of the United States.

James wished "my President and my friend" Barack Obama a happy 59th birthday, fittingly including a tweet from Slam that showed Obama enjoying a dunk from the King during a Team USA exhibition game leading into the 2012 Summer Olympics in London:

It isn't difficult to interpret the inclusion of "my President" as a slight at the current occupant of the White House, whom James has called a "bum" and frequently criticized.