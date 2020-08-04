Raiders News: Lynn Bowden Jr. Getting Experience at QB, RB as Rookie

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders selected jack-of-all-trades Kentucky star Lynn Bowden Jr. in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, but offensive coordinator Greg Olson told reporters Tuesday (h/t Raiders.com) that Bowden has "had to learn a lot of things that we do at the quarterback position" as well.

"You see the game changing from year to year, the use of the RPOs (run-pass options) and the use of the Taysom Hills, those type of players that played the RPO-style offense in college, they become valuable," Olson said.

The Raiders OC was referencing New Orleans Saints quarterback/running back/wide receiver/special teamer Taysom Hill, the former BYU quarterback who does a bit of everything in the NFL.

Olson said Bowden is "working out of the running backs room" with position coach Kirby Wilson, but he could be used as a versatile weapon in the Raiders offense.

"We believe that he can transition and be a running back, as well as do some of those plays at the quarterback position that he did in college," Olson added.

That's likely the best way for Bowden to see the field with second-year pro Josh Jacobs back in the mix after amassing 1,316 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 262 touches as a rookie.

The ex-Alabama star should see the vast majority of touches out of the backfield, with Jalen Richard acting as the primary backup.

In college, Bowden rushed for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns on 185 carries last year (7.9 yards per carry). He also caught 30 passes for 348 yards and another score. In addition, Bowden completed 35-of-74 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Bowden rushed for 196 yards or more on four occasions last season.

The Raiders have plenty of weapons at their disposal this year after selecting Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III, Bowden and wideout Bryan Edwards in the draft, adding to a skill-position corps that already features Jacobs, breakout tight end Darren Waller and deep threat Tyrell Williams.

This could be a great year for the Silver and Black's offense, and Bowden might be primed for a key role.