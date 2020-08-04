Clippers' Lou Williams: Going for Wings Outside Bubble Wasn't Best Decision

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Lou Williams was cleared to play for the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns, giving him a chance to address reporters about his visit to an Atlanta strip club for a meal following the funeral of childhood mentor Paul Williams.

"I thought I was making a responsible decision," Williams said. "After looking back on it with everything going on in the world with the pandemic, maybe it wasn't the best quality decision."

Williams had been required to quarantine for 10 days upon his return to the Orlando, Florida, area before he could rejoin his team in the NBA bubble.

The guard reiterated that he stopped at Magic City around 5:30 p.m. for wings, but the time and place had less to do with the fact that added stops while outside the bubble can make for a longer period of quarantine.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, for instance, left the NBA bubble for a family emergency but required just four days of quarantine upon his return.

Because of the timing, Williams missed the Clippers' first two games of the restart. Los Angeles lost the first contest 103-101 to the Los Angeles Lakers before setting a franchise record for three-pointers in a 126-103 win over the Pelicans two days later.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In his first game back, Williams played 21 minutes, notching seven points, six rebounds and six assists, but Los Angeles lost on a buzzer-beater by Phoenix guard Devin Booker.

The Clippers have already clinched a spot in the postseason and have five games left to tune up their play until then. That gives Williams a bit more time to reacclimatize before his team needs him most.