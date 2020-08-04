28 Rutgers Football Players Have Reportedly Tested Positive for COVID-19

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The number of Rutgers football players who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 28 on Tuesday, per a report from Keith Sargeant of NJ Advance Media. That number is in addition to multiple staff members.

A total of 15 players tested positive for COVID-19 between mid-June, when members of the team returned to campus for voluntary workouts, and July 29, per Sargeant.

As of early July, only four players had tested positive, but a spike occurred late in the month. Per Sargeant, New Jersey State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli blamed the Scarlet Knights' rise in COVID-19 cases on a party that Rutgers athletes attended in July.

Rutgers shut down workouts on July 25 and moved the team to an on-campus dorm for quarantine, per Sargeant. Players are undergoing tests every two days and receiving food from coaches and staff.

Some players have experienced symptoms related to COVID-19, while others are asymptomatic.

Rutgers is scheduled to begin a Big Ten conference-only slate on Sept. 26 against Ohio State. Head coach Greg Schiano has returned to coach the team after leading the Scarlet Knights from 2001 to 2011, going 68-67 with five bowl wins.

