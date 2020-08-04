Baker Mayfield Had 'Outstanding' Offseason, in 'Terrific' Shape, Browns GM Says

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

After a disappointing 2019 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready to bounce back in 2020.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Mayfield returned to the team in "terrific shape" during a conference call Tuesday:

"Baker has really been outstanding this entire spring and summer—level of engagement with the coaching staff, getting up to speed mentally with the system and his interaction with his teammates," Berry added, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

After a promising rookie season, Mayfield saw his passer rating drop from 93.7 to 78.8 in his second year. The Browns struggled to a 6-10 record despite entering the year with massive expectations.

