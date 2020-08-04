Baker Mayfield Had 'Outstanding' Offseason, in 'Terrific' Shape, Browns GM Says

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

In this Dec. 29, 2019, photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The most compelling dramas in the NFL this season unfolded on the field, not off of it. And any thought that the league was in jeopardy of losing its spot as America's favorite sport has been set on the back burner. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

After a disappointing 2019 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready to bounce back in 2020.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Mayfield returned to the team in "terrific shape" during a conference call Tuesday:

"Baker has really been outstanding this entire spring and summer—level of engagement with the coaching staff, getting up to speed mentally with the system and his interaction with his teammates," Berry added, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

After a promising rookie season, Mayfield saw his passer rating drop from 93.7 to 78.8 in his second year. The Browns struggled to a 6-10 record despite entering the year with massive expectations.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Jack Del Rio: My Views on Opt-Outs Wouldn't Sit Well in NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jack Del Rio: My Views on Opt-Outs Wouldn't Sit Well in NFL

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Looking at Veteran DEs

    San Francisco is hosting pass-rushers Ziggy Ansah and Dion Jordan today (multiple reports)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Looking at Veteran DEs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    McVay Talks Safety Protocols

    Sean McVay rocked a face shield while talking COVID-19 protocols ahead of the new season of Hard Knocks on HBO

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McVay Talks Safety Protocols

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Ben Opens Up on Injury

    Roethlisberger needed similar serious elbow surgery to Tommy John after tearing 3 tendons off the bone in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Big Ben Opens Up on Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report