Report: Members of Blazers Wanted Trevor Ariza to Reconsider Opt-out Decision

Portland Trail Blazers veteran Trevor Ariza opted out of the NBA restart in order to spend time with his son after being granted a court-ordered, one-month visitation, but his teammates were hoping he could still rejoin the team.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, members of the team "tried to persuade" the forward to come to Orlando a few weeks ago.

Even if he wanted to join now, the Trail Blazers would have had to apply for a hardship waiver, which likely would have been denied since he initially opted out and wasn't with the team upon arrival last month.

"Players within the organization were upset with the outcome," Haynes reported.

