Report: Members of Blazers Wanted Trevor Ariza to Reconsider Opt-out Decision

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers veteran Trevor Ariza opted out of the NBA restart in order to spend time with his son after being granted a court-ordered, one-month visitation, but his teammates were hoping he could still rejoin the team.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, members of the team "tried to persuade" the forward to come to Orlando a few weeks ago. 

Even if he wanted to join now, the Trail Blazers would have had to apply for a hardship waiver, which likely would have been denied since he initially opted out and wasn't with the team upon arrival last month.

"Players within the organization were upset with the outcome," Haynes reported.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    What & Who Blazers Fans Should Be Cheering for Right Now

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    What & Who Blazers Fans Should Be Cheering for Right Now

    NBC Sports Northwest
    via NBC Sports Northwest

    Report: Lou Will Playing vs. Suns

    Clippers guard has cleared 10-day quarantine and will play today on minutes restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lou Will Playing vs. Suns

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstar Matchups We Want to See ⚔️

    Dream clashes we're hoping for in the NBA playoffs

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Superstar Matchups We Want to See ⚔️

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 3 Results

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 3 Results

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report