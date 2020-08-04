Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong Among 6 Cardinals Players Diagnosed with COVID-19

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong were among the six St. Louis Cardinals revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus amid the outbreak within the organization:

Molina announced earlier on Instagram that he was among the Cardinals players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that 13 players and staff members from St. Louis had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team's four-game series with the Detroit Tigers was postponed.

The Cardinals shared a statement from Molina:

"I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place. I will do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis and my teammates. As I recover, I request that you please respect my privacy and family in my absence from the team."

Former MLB player Jerry Hairston Jr. reported last Saturday he heard some Cardinals players had visited a casino prior to their outbreak. Jon Heyman of MLB Network corroborated the claim, reporting "at least a couple Cardinals" traveled to a casino.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak expressed doubt as to the veracity of the reports.

"I have no factual reason to believe that is true, and I have not seen any proof of that," he said, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. "If they were at a casino, though, that would be disappointing."

Molina's positive test will take him out of the lineup, and it's impossible to know for sure when he'll return.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will miss the entire season after testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequently being diagnosed with myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart.

Molina had appeared in five games to start the 2020 campaign, going 4-for-18 with one RBI and a .222 slugging percentage. His absence will likely mean Matt Wieters takes over as St. Louis' everyday catcher.

DeJong, meanwhile, has started the season 4-for-19 with one home run and four RBI in five appearances.

The Cardinals are tentatively scheduled to resume play Friday against the Chicago Cubs.