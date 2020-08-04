WSU HC Nick Rolovich Says He Regrets Comments to Kassidy Woods on Pac-12 Group

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich expressed regret for his interaction with wide receiver Kassidy Woods.

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press shared Rolovich's statement, in which he claimed he did not know the concerns of the Pac-12 group:

"Without knowing the concerns of the group, I regret that my words cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition," the head coach said. "I'm proud of our players and all the Pac-12 student-athletes for using their platform, especially for matters they are passionate about."

The statement comes after Woods told Josh Peter of USA Today he believes he was removed from the team for aligning with the group of Pac-12 athletes who threatened to sit out if a number of demands issued in the Players' Tribune were not met, including addressing racial injustice in college sports and society, clear COVID-19 safety measures and the ability to make money through name, image and likeness rights.

"I can't even be around my teammates, so that let's me know I'm dismissed from the team," Woods said while explaining he was removed from the Cougars' team group chat.

Woods said he told Rolovich he did not plan on playing this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic because he was at higher risk with sickle cell anemia. That is when, according to the wide receiver, the coach said he would accept that health-based decision but felt Woods' future with the team would be in jeopardy if he remained aligned with the group of Pac-12 players.

Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review provided details on the exchange:

Rolovich expressed regret after the story made national headlines.

He is yet to coach a game for Washington State, which hired him in January following a four-year stint with Hawaii.