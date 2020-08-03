Grizzlies' Ja Morant Praises 'Great Role Model' Zion Williamson on Twitter

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant spoke highly of fellow South Carolina high school product Zion Williamson following Memphis' 109-99 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Morant and Williamson, who were briefly teammates on the AAU circuit, shared a moment on the court once the game ended. Morant directed a message to the Pelicans star on Twitter, writing, "let's continue to stay solid & be a great role model to the people who look up to us."

This probably won't be the first time Morant and Williamson cross paths on the court with the playoffs at stake.

Once he made his long-awaited debut this season, Williamson lived up to the hype. He's averaging 22.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field.

Morant has far exceeded expectations. He's averaging 17.7 points and 7.0 assists and is the biggest reason the Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference.

These two are poised to be competitive rivals for years.