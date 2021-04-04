Angels' Shohei Ohtani Exits Game After Collision with White Sox's Jose Abreu

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani exited Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox after White Sox star Jose Abreu slid into him at home plate.

Following a passed ball on a strikeout, Ohtani went to cover home. Adam Eaton scored easily, but Los Angeles had an opportunity to get Abreu. However, David Fletcher's throw was high as Abreu was sliding home.

The Angels noted Ohtani had "general soreness" and said he didn't exit the game because of an injury-related reason. He had thrown 92 pitches over 4.2 innings while going 1-for-3 with a solo home run out of the 2-spot.

The 26-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2018. As a result, the Angels only used him as a designated hitter for 106 games during the 2019 season. He batted .286 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI, showcasing the offensive value he provides independent of his work on the mound.

The Angels allowed Ohtani to resume pitching duties for 2020 but quickly had to change plans. He surrendered eight walks and seven earned runs over 1.2 innings, and an MRI subsequently showed a grade 1-2 flexor strain.

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Ohtani wouldn't be toeing the rubber again in 2020. His batting average fell to .190, and he slugged .366 in 44 games.

To some extent, Ohtani has served as a microcosm for the Angels' inability to surround Mike Trout with an adequate supporting cast. Even when they do something that looks right on paper, things have found a way of unraveling.