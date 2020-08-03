Video: Shane McMahon Debuts Raw Underground Featuring WWE, NXT Stars

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw appears to be going, well, raw.

Shane McMahon returned to the promotion Monday night and revealed the brand-new Raw Underground, which looks like a mix between wrestling and bare-knuckle fighting. McMahon showcased NXT wrestler Babatunde, who received a new name and gimmick.

The weekly viewership for Raw has been poor for weeks. According to Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton, the July 27 edition averaged 1.617 million viewers, second-lowest in program history. The third hour had 1.463 million viewers, the worst ever for that block.

Thinking outside the box is the right approach, but WWE can't keep the status quo and expect things to change.

Having said that, Raw Underground might not be the thing that helps the company's flagship show turn around its sagging ratings.

