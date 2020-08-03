Tom Brady Jokes About Haircut Evolution on Twitter to Celebrate 43rd Birthday

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Tom Brady is officially a Florida Man.

Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday Monday and posted an evolution of his haircuts throughout his career, which included "The Timberlake" at age 26, "Caveman" at age 30 and "Florida Man" at age 43:

It is a fitting title given his decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason after an illustrious career with the New England Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP will try to add to his list of accomplishments in Florida and apparently has the perfect haircut to appeal to Buccaneers fans when he takes the field.