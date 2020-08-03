Tom Brady Jokes About Haircut Evolution on Twitter to Celebrate 43rd Birthday

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watch game action with his hair out and wearing no helmet, on the sideline in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game with the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010, in Detroit, Mich. New England won 45-24. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding/Associated Press

Tom Brady is officially a Florida Man.  

Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday Monday and posted an evolution of his haircuts throughout his career, which included "The Timberlake" at age 26, "Caveman" at age 30 and "Florida Man" at age 43:

It is a fitting title given his decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason after an illustrious career with the New England Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP will try to add to his list of accomplishments in Florida and apparently has the perfect haircut to appeal to Buccaneers fans when he takes the field.

Related

    Training Camp Roundup 📝

    Our writer dives into OBJ’s latest news, the 49ers adding Jordan Reed and more ➡️

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Training Camp Roundup 📝

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson group purchases the XFL for $15 million

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson group purchases the XFL for $15 million

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire

    Bucs’ Barrett: Playing Football Is The Way “I Feed My Family”

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs’ Barrett: Playing Football Is The Way “I Feed My Family”

    via Pewter Report

    According to Cam Jordan, Bucs Are 'Fighting for Second Place'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    According to Cam Jordan, Bucs Are 'Fighting for Second Place'

    Gil Arcia
    via Bucs Nation