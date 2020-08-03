Pete Carroll Discusses Antonio Brown, Seahawks Rumors: 'Very Complex Situation'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll isn't ruling out the possibility of his team signing wide receiver Antonio Brown.

"It's a very complex situation," he said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road."

This comes after Peter King suggested in his Football Morning in America column he could envision a scenario where the NFC West team signed Brown because "Russell Wilson is a fan and wants it to happen, [and] Pete Carroll isn't afraid of risky guys."

The Seahawks or any other team that signs Brown will not have him on the field until Week 9 at the earliest.

On Friday, the NFL announced it suspended the free agent pass-catcher for eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Brown did not plan to appeal but noted the league could add to the punishment depending on the results of a pending civil case with a scheduled hearing for Sept. 15.

Pelissero noted the league is still investigating allegations from Britney Taylor, who was Brown's former trainer who accused him of sexual assault and rape:

Taylor met with league investigators in September.

In addition to Taylor's allegations, Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated reported another woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct after the wide receiver hired her to paint a mural at his home.

The New England Patriots eventually released Brown after the second woman, who also met with NFL investigators in September, told Klemko that Brown sent her threatening text messages.

Brown also pleaded no contest in June to charges of "battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000" after he allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver in Florida in January. He was sentenced to two years probation and was required to complete community service, an anger management course and a psychiatric evaluation.