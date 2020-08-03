13 Cardinals Players, Staff Diagnosed with COVID-19; Series vs. Tigers Postponed

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has postponed a four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals after 13 members of the Cardinals organization tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

In a statement shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals said they will stay in Milwaukee:

St. Louis was originally supposed to play the Milwaukee Brewers before that series was postponed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

