13 Cardinals Players, Staff Diagnosed with COVID-19; Series vs. Tigers Postponed

A few fans watch the action from seats across the street outside Busch Stadium as the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates play an opening day baseball game without fans in the stadium Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has postponed a four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals after 13 members of the Cardinals organization tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. 

In a statement shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals said they will stay in Milwaukee: 

St. Louis was originally supposed to play the Milwaukee Brewers before that series was postponed.

              

