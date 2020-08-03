13 Cardinals Players, Staff Diagnosed with COVID-19; Series vs. Tigers Postponed

13 Cardinals Players, Staff Diagnosed with COVID-19; Series vs. Tigers PostponedAugust 3, 2020
Major League Baseball has postponed a four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals after 13 members of the Cardinals organization tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
In a statement shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals said they will stay in Milwaukee:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Here’s the official postponement of the Cardinals-Tigers series. With the outbreak of 13 cases of COVID-19 in the Cardinals organization, it was inevitable. Between this and the @Ken_Rosenthal report that the Field of Dreams game has been canceled, a rough day for the Cardinals. https://t.co/cgcVqTL0Br
St. Louis was originally supposed to play the Milwaukee Brewers before that series was postponed.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Report: Cardinals Players Went to a Casino