Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Opt Out Despite Past Comments About 2020 Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Despite previous concerns about the 2020 NFL season, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't plan to opt out, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

An interview with Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal featured harsh comments on the league pushing forward with the season amid the coronavirus pandemic:

"We're not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It's obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there's always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners' [attitude is], 'Oh we own you guys,' and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don't see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn't happen and I'm prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn't mind not having it."

Cabot reported these comments were made two weeks ago before he saw the improved safety measures at the Browns facility after reporting to training camp.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

