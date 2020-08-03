LeBron James' Children's Book 'I Promise' to Release Aug. 11

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, Monday, July 30, 2018. The I Promise School is supported by the The LeBron James Family Foundation and is run by the Akron Public Schools. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Phil Long/Associated Press

LeBron James continues to expand his skill set beyond the basketball court and his latest work is a children's book that is set be released this month. 

According to Robin Goist of Cleveland.com, James' book I Promise will debut on Aug. 11 across the United States.

The book follows in the path of the I Promise program and the I Promise School, which James helped open in Akron, Ohio in 2018.

James explained his motivation behind the book in a statement:

"Books have the ability to teach, inspire and bring people together. That's why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. I Promise is powerful in that way and I can't wait for people to read it."

This release is part of a two-book deal for James with HarperCollins Publishers, which also will include an intermediate-level novel.

"With a universal message that encourages everyone to always strive for greatness, I Promise will resonate with students and readers everywhere," HarperCollins Children's Books president Suzanne Murphy said.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Budenholzer, Donovan Win COY

    Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, OKC's Billy Donovan voted 2020 NBCA co-coaches of the year (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Budenholzer, Donovan Win COY

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Beal Says He Gets Upset by All-NBA Snubs: It's a Respect Factor

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Beal Says He Gets Upset by All-NBA Snubs: It's a Respect Factor

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Surprising, but Realistic Landing Spots for 2020 FAs

    Predicting the signings that could happen this offseason 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Surprising, but Realistic Landing Spots for 2020 FAs

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Offseason Trade for Every Lottery Team

    @AndrewDBailey imagines the best possible deals for the NBA's likely lotto teams 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Offseason Trade for Every Lottery Team

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report