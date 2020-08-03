LeBron James' Children's Book 'I Promise' to Release Aug. 11

Phil Long/Associated Press

LeBron James continues to expand his skill set beyond the basketball court and his latest work is a children's book that is set be released this month.

According to Robin Goist of Cleveland.com, James' book I Promise will debut on Aug. 11 across the United States.

The book follows in the path of the I Promise program and the I Promise School, which James helped open in Akron, Ohio in 2018.

James explained his motivation behind the book in a statement:

"Books have the ability to teach, inspire and bring people together. That's why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. I Promise is powerful in that way and I can't wait for people to read it."

This release is part of a two-book deal for James with HarperCollins Publishers, which also will include an intermediate-level novel.

"With a universal message that encourages everyone to always strive for greatness, I Promise will resonate with students and readers everywhere," HarperCollins Children's Books president Suzanne Murphy said.