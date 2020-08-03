Report: Mike Budenholzer, Billy Donovan Voted 2020 NBCA Co-Coaches of the Year

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks and Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly been named co-Coaches of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse finished third, just one vote away from making the award a three-way tie.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

