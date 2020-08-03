Report: Mike Budenholzer, Billy Donovan Voted 2020 NBCA Co-Coaches of the Year

Report: Mike Budenholzer, Billy Donovan Voted 2020 NBCA Co-Coaches of the YearAugust 3, 2020
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks and Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly been named co-Coaches of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse finished third, just one vote away from making the award a three-way tie.
