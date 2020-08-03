PGA Championship 2020 Odds: Vegas Projections for Top Picks in This Year's Field

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Two weeks ago, Jon Rahm overtook Rory McIlroy for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking by winning the Memorial Tournament. However, the Spaniard's time at the top is over for now after Justin Thomas' win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday.

That means Thomas will be the top-ranked golfer heading into the PGA Championship, which is set to begin Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. It will be the first major tournament to be played this year after the Open Championship was canceled and the U.S. Open (Sept. 17-20) and the Masters (Nov. 12-15) were rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old has only won one major tournament in his career: the 2017 PGA Championship. McIlroy is a two-time winner (2012 and 2014), while Rahm will be looking for his first major victory.

Here are the current odds for this week's PGA Championship, followed by a closer look at the leading three favorites heading into the tournament.

PGA Championship Odds

Brooks Koepka +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000)

Justin Thomas +1100

Rory McIlroy +1400

Bryson DeChambeau +1600

Jon Rahm +1700

Xander Schauffele +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Dustin Johnson +2200

Tiger Woods +2800

Jason Day +3500

Collin Morikawa +3300

Webb Simpson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Daniel Berger +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Gary Woodland +4000

Complete list of odds available at Caesars Palace

Brooks Koepka (+1000)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Koepka is looking to become only the second golfer to win the PGA Championship in three consecutive years, joining Walter Hagen, who won four straight from 1924-27 (pre-stroke play).

The 30-year-old had struggled recently after missing the cut at two tournaments and finishing tied for 62nd at the Memorial, but he tied for second place at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday at 10 under par, which included a 62 in his opening round.

"I feel good. I feel like my game is right there; this is where we wanted to be, peaking for the PGA," Koepka told Golf Channel on Sunday (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Sporting News). "I feel like my game is right there; everything's solid."

While Koepka has had great success at the PGA, this will be the first time the event will be held at TPC Harding Park. And the Florida native doesn't haven't much experience there, as his lone appearance came at the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play.

If he plays at the same high level as he did at the weekend, though, he should be battling for another win.

Justin Thomas (+1100)

Thomas has become world No. 1 for the first time since June 2018, but he is convinced he has improved since his last stint at the top of the rankings.

"I feel like I'm a better player, and I feel like I'm more complete of a golfer now than I was then," he said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

If that's the case, then Thomas could be poised to notch his first win at a major tournament since the PGA Championship in 2017.

The Louisville, Kentucky native has been playing well of late, as he finished second at the Workday Charity Open and tied for 18th at the Memorial before his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where he was 13 under par after a 66 and a 65 in his last two rounds.

Thomas has never played at TPC Harding Park, but he'll be looking to make history when he gets on the greens this week.

Per the PGA Tour, he is the third-youngest golfer to reach 13 career wins after Tiger Woods (23) and Jack Nicklaus (25). Not only is that impressive company, but it also means Thomas has plenty of time to keep racking up accolades.

Rory McIlroy (+1400)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

For the past decade, McIlroy has been one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. However, it's been a while since he's enjoyed victory at a major tournament, with his last coming at the 2014 PGA Championship, the fourth major win of his career.

The 31-year-old doesn't have much momentum coming into this year's event, as he's finished 32nd or worse in four of his last five tournaments, dating back to the Charles Schwab Challenge in June. He finished tied for 47th at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at one under par.

But since the PGA Tour has returned from a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, McIlroy's focus has been on ending his six-year major drought.

"I have three opportunities from now until November to add to my major tally," he said, according to Ewan Murray of The Guardian. "Those were the three, even in quarantine, I was looking towards. Once the schedule was set, it was those three events I was trying to get ready for."

In McIlroy's lone appearance at TPC Harding Park, he won the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play in dominating fashion. If he plays that well on the course again this weekend, he could finally be adding his fifth major victory to his impressive list of accolades.