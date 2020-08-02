Aaron Judge 1st Yankees Player to Homer in 5 Straight Games Since Alex Rodriguez

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday, July 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge didn't waste much time extending his home run streak to five straight games.

Judge blasted a three-run homer off Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Hall in the second inning of Sunday's contest, giving him a long ball in five consecutive games:

James Wagner of the New York Times noted Alex Rodriguez is the last Yankees player to accomplish such a feat in the franchise's storied history. He did so during the 2007 campaign when he won the American League MVP.

There has been no doubt Judge can hit a home run at a moment's notice since he won AL Rookie of the Year with a league-best 52 home runs in 2017, and he added another accomplishment to his resume that few can match.

He is now just three games away from tying Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long and Don Mattingly at eight straight contests with a long ball, which is the major league record. 

The Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series starting Monday.

