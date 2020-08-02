Mookie Betts Exits Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks with Injury Described as Sore Finger

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts is day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sore left middle finger.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed after the game that Betts' X-rays came back negative. The star outfielder, however, is dealing with swelling.

Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the fifth inning to put the Dodgers ahead 3-0. Edwin Rios replaced him in the lineup and moved to first base. Kike Hernandez took over in right after starting the game at second base.

As they continue to search for their first World Series title since 1988, the Dodgers added to what was already one of MLB's top offenses when they acquired Betts from the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles then removed any doubt about his future by signing him to a 12-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old hasn't been his usual self to open the year. He had a .262 batting average and .429 slugging percentage through nine games entering Sunday.

While the abbreviated season puts a little more weight into a hitter's slow start, the Dodgers will trust that Betts figures it out at the plate. His performance against the Diamondbacks was encouraging.

Los Angeles is back in action Monday to start a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Should Betts' finger injury be serious enough to keep him out, Hernandez could start Monday in right. Joc Pederson, who was the designated hitter Sunday, is another option for manager Dave Roberts.