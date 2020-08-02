UFC's Jorge Masvidal Will Face ACL Champ Cody Henderson in Cornhole Match

UFC's Jorge Masvidal Will Face ACL Champ Cody Henderson in Cornhole MatchAugust 2, 2020
If you're booking a cross-promotional event against a UFC star, always make sure to dictate the terms.
Fortunately for American Cornhole League star Cody Henderson, he won't be stepping inside the Octagon to face Jorge Masvidal. Instead, the two will oppose one another on the cornhole boards Wednesday.
American Cornhole League @iplaycornhole
IT. JUST. GOT. REAL. 🔥😳😱👀 @GamebredFighter will go head to head against ACL Pro Cody Henderson during the 8 pm EST ESPN2 broadcast of the Man and Woman of the Year at the 2020 ACL World Championships on Wednesday 8/5! Full release at https://t.co/j3QF35ik0t https://t.co/koh7UUb4xY
ACL commentator Trey Ryder explained that Masvidal and Henderson originally played a friendly game in January. Now, Masvidal will have an opportunity for revenge.
The UFC welterweight will naturally receive a helping hand to bridge the experience gap: "This 5 Round Grudge Match will begin with Masvidal being spotted 15 points and if a player reaches 21 points by the end of the 5th Round, that will be considered a knockout. If no player achieves a KO by the end of 5th Round we will go to the scoreboard to determine the winner by decision."
Henderson conceded that Masvidal would make quick work of him inside the cage but said, "I plan to knock him out within the 5 rounds."
It's unclear whether Masvidal will be putting the honorary BMF belt on the line.
Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 173
😤 Brunson puts an end to the Shahbazyan hype 💪 Luque records 11th welterweight finish ➡️ We break down Saturday night's fights