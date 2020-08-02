UFC's Jorge Masvidal Will Face ACL Champ Cody Henderson in Cornhole Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

Jorge Masvidal speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Masvidal is scheduled to fight Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

If you're booking a cross-promotional event against a UFC star, always make sure to dictate the terms.

Fortunately for American Cornhole League star Cody Henderson, he won't be stepping inside the Octagon to face Jorge Masvidal. Instead, the two will oppose one another on the cornhole boards Wednesday.

ACL commentator Trey Ryder explained that Masvidal and Henderson originally played a friendly game in January. Now, Masvidal will have an opportunity for revenge.  

The UFC welterweight will naturally receive a helping hand to bridge the experience gap: "This 5 Round Grudge Match will begin with Masvidal being spotted 15 points and if a player reaches 21 points by the end of the 5th Round, that will be considered a knockout. If no player achieves a KO by the end of 5th Round we will go to the scoreboard to determine the winner by decision."

Henderson conceded that Masvidal would make quick work of him inside the cage but said, "I plan to knock him out within the 5 rounds."

It's unclear whether Masvidal will be putting the honorary BMF belt on the line.

