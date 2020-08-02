Jeremy Hill Tweets He's Signed Raiders Contract: 'LETS GET IT'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders officially have more running back depth.

On Sunday, Jeremy Hill tweeted, "It's official I'm a Raider Now.... #raidernation LETS GET IT."

While there was a time when the LSU product was an important part of the Cincinnati Bengals' running back rotation, he has not appeared in an NFL game since suffering a torn ACL in the 2018 season opener for the New England Patriots.

Hill's best season came when he was a rookie in 2014 and ran for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 215 yards through the air for a Bengals team that made the playoffs. He ran for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns the following season and 839 yards and nine touchdowns in his third year.

However, he averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in seven games in 2017 and played just the one game for the Patriots in 2018.

His career yards-per-carry total of 4.1 doesn't jump off the page either, although Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal suggested "he is a proven weapon at the goal line."

Adam Hill also pointed out head coach Jon Gruden previously "lamented" the Raiders' struggles near the goal line, so the new signee is perhaps someone who can help in that area.

Still, Hill will be part of a crowded backfield as he fights for a job in Las Vegas. Josh Jacobs is the unquestioned starter, and Hill could be battling the likes of Lynn Bowden, Jalen Richard, Devontae Booker and Rod Smith depending on how the rest of the offseason unfolds.

Las Vegas is scheduled to open its season Sept. 13 against the Carolina Panthers.