Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of August 3

Drew McIntyre and Asuka will have revenge in mind when they enter Monday's Raw, with both hell-bent on avenging wrongdoings from a week ago.

The Empress of Tomorrow controversially lost her Raw Women's Championship to Sasha Banks when she opted to assist fallen friend Kairi Sane, thus getting counted out and losing the gold per unique stipulations laid down by Stephanie McMahon.

Without The Pirate Princess to watch her back any longer, Asuka will go it alone when she attempts to regain a title stolen from her. And she will succeed, at least Monday night, as she unleashes a side of herself that we have not seen since her days in NXT.

Gone will be the dancing and screaming and in its place with be a focused buzzsaw who tears through anyone unfortunate enough to be in her path, including Banks and Bayley.

Meanwhile, McIntyre will also look to earn a measure of retribution one week after SummerSlam opponent Randy Orton dropped him with an RKO to close out the broadcast.

Unlike Asuka, though, the Scot may have to wait a week at least for a physical encounter with The Viper.

Instead, McIntyre will engage in a promo with Orton. There will be a back and forth about titles, Orton's 20 years with WWE and McIntyre getting fired and coming back. Mostly because that is the only story WWE Creative can tell at this point.

McIntyre will inevitably hit a Claymore Kick to send a message loudly and clearly to The Viper, but that will come later as the writing team milks this feud for as many weeks as it can without really propelling it forward.