Luka Garza Announces Iowa Return with NSFW Meme from 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Holly Hart/Associated Press

Iowa star Luka Garza will return to school for the 2020-21 college basketball season after withdrawing from the NBA draft, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Garza confirmed the news with an edited video from The Wolf of Wall Street (warning: NSFW language):

The 6'11" forward was a consensus All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year last season after averaging 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Not only did he rank fifth in the nation in scoring, his 34.4 player efficiency rating was second-best in college basketball behind only Nathan Knight of William & Mary, per Sports Reference.

He helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record, although he didn't get a shot at the NCAA tournament last year because of the coronavirus.

While there is some concern about the upcoming year with the pandemic still an issue nationwide, Garza said Sunday he's "very confident" there will be a college basketball season, per Mark Emmert of the Des Moines Register.

Iowa now has a chance to be a top contender in the Big Ten and nationally while returning most of its rotation from a year ago.

Not only will Garza be a Wooden Award candidate, he will have plenty of help between Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick and Jordan Bohannon, who will return after missing much of last year with a hip injury.