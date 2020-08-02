Bobby Green, Lando Vannata and More Earn Bonus Prize Money from UFC Vegas 5 Card

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

Bobby Green smile while fighting Josh Thomson in a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at a UFC on Fox event in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, July 26, 2014. Green won by split decision. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Bobby Green earned a win over Lando Vannata on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 5, but both fighters secured a $50,000 bonus for winning Fight of the Night, per MMA Fighting.

The two competitors previously earned Fight of the Night honors in their first bout at UFC 216, which ended in a draw. A rematch three years later resulted in another classic that went the distance, with Green coming through with a unanimous-decision victory.

It was the only bout on the main card that lasted all three rounds.

The other $50,000 bonuses were for Performance of the Night, going to Jennifer Maia and Vicente Luque.

Maia had the quickest win of the event with a first-round submission against Joanne Calderwood, utilizing an armbar with less than a minute remaining in the round:

Luque secured a knockout win against Randy Brown in the second round of his bout:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

It's the sixth time in his career Luque has taken home a post-fight bonus.

While the most notable match in Las Vegas was a battle between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan, resulting in a third-round TKO by Brunson, there were several others that stole the spotlight Saturday night.

Related

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 173

    😤 Brunson puts an end to the Shahbazyan hype 💪 Luque records 11th welterweight finish ➡️ We break down Saturday night's fights

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 173

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Derek Brunson Wins by TKO

    Brunson unloads on Edmen Shahbazyan at the end of round 2, then finishes the job in round 3 of middleweight bout

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Derek Brunson Wins by TKO

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles Canceled After Giles Faints in Hallway Pre-Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles Canceled After Giles Faints in Hallway Pre-Fight

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor Puts Fight-Worn Shorts from UFC 246 Up for Auction

    How much would you pay?

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor Puts Fight-Worn Shorts from UFC 246 Up for Auction

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report