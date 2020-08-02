Anthony Davis 'Not Too Worried' About Lakers Offense After Loss vs. Raptors

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is taking Saturday's loss to the Toronto Raptors as a stumble, not a setback.

After the Lakers were kept in check during their 107-92 defeat on the NBA campus near Orlando, Florida, Davis remained upbeat.

"I'm not too worried about our offense," he said, per Spectrum Sports' Mike Trudell. "As long as our defense is there, we'll find a way to make shots."

Saturday marked the third-fewest points the Lakers have scored all season. The club shot just 35.4 percent from the field—25.0 percent from three-point range—while Davis and LeBron James were a combined minus-37.

Davis, in particular, couldn't seem to get anything going.

The forward shot just 2-of-7 and posted six rebounds and three assists, though he was a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Davis told reporters afterward he looks to find the open man when opponents are double-teaming him, though the shots weren't falling. James pointed to that, saying the team got its looks despite missing.

"I don't think there is anything you can do better," James told Trudell. "We went 10-[of]-40 from [three]. We just have to step up and knock them down."

It certainly didn't help that Toronto's defense kept packing the paint, forcing awkward shots at the rim and blocking a number of close-range chances.

The Lakers were also coming off a two-point win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, while Toronto was playing its first game since the coronavirus pandemic caused the league shutdown March 11. There may have been a bit more adrenaline for a Raptors team finally ending its hiatus.

Whatever the reasons are for the lackluster offense, future Lakers opponents will surely take notice.