Pacers' Victor Oladipo Back vs. 76ers; Malcolm Brogdon out with Cervical Injury

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon is out for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a cervical strain, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. However, star shooting guard Victor Oladipo will play despite his continued recovery from a quad injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Woodyard noted Brogdon suffered the injury during Indiana's scrimmage against the San Antonio Spurs this week.

Saturday's game is the first for both the Pacers and the Sixers since the restart of the 2019-20 season inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, this week.

