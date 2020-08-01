DeMar DeRozan Says People Shouldn't 'Vilify' Popovich, Hammon for Not Kneeling

Kim Klement/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan defended head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant Becky Hammon for not kneeling during the national anthem prior to Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Speaking to reporters after the Spurs' 129-120 win, DeRozan said people shouldn't "vilify" Popovich or Hammon for their decision to stand:

"With Pop and Becky standing, I have no thoughts [contrary to] belief in them that is all out of genuine, out of a positive side of their heart. Same way we kneel. Don't take away nothing from those guys.

"You know Pop speaks out. When it comes to Becky, she's been [on the] front line, fighting for equality since I've been a fan of hers playing in the WNBA. So everybody has their own right of making a statement and you can't vilify nobody for not doing what the other group is doing. I'm all for it."'

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.