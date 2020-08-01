DeMar DeRozan Says People Shouldn't 'Vilify' Popovich, Hammon for Not Kneeling

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, fourth from left, stands while wearing a mask while Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton, center, kneels with players before an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan defended head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant Becky Hammon for not kneeling during the national anthem prior to Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings

Speaking to reporters after the Spurs' 129-120 win, DeRozan said people shouldn't "vilify" Popovich or Hammon for their decision to stand:

"With Pop and Becky standing, I have no thoughts [contrary to] belief in them that is all out of genuine, out of a positive side of their heart. Same way we kneel. Don't take away nothing from those guys.

"You know Pop speaks out. When it comes to Becky, she's been [on the] front line, fighting for equality since I've been a fan of hers playing in the WNBA. So everybody has their own right of making a statement and you can't vilify nobody for not doing what the other group is doing. I'm all for it."'

                   

