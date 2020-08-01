Bulls Trade Rumors: Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. Draw Interest from Teams

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Multiple NBA teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring talented young bigs Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. from the Chicago Bulls.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, an NBA scout said there is a "handful of teams actively zeroing in" on multiple Bulls players, including Markkanen and Carter.

Markkanen has completed three seasons with the Bulls since he was selected seventh overall in the 2017 NBA draft, while Carter was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and is now two years into his career.

