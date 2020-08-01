WWE SmackDown Ratings Decline with Bayley vs. Cross, AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox saw its ratings drop slightly compared to last week despite two championship matches.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 1.892 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was down 1.7 percent from last week's 1.924 million. SmackDown did tie for No. 1 on the night with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, however.

SmackDown was headlined by a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Nikki Cross, which Bayley won. Also, Intercontinental champion AJ Styles opened the show with a successful defense against Gran Metalik.

