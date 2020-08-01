WWE SmackDown Ratings Decline with Bayley vs. Cross, AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox saw its ratings drop slightly compared to last week despite two championship matches.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 1.892 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was down 1.7 percent from last week's 1.924 million. SmackDown did tie for No. 1 on the night with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, however.

SmackDown was headlined by a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Nikki Cross, which Bayley won. Also, Intercontinental champion AJ Styles opened the show with a successful defense against Gran Metalik.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Friday Night SmackDown Fallout

    👏 Gran Metalik gets rare opportunity 🔥 Big E is all alone and ready to shine 👹 The Fiend's next target: Alexa Bliss

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Friday Night SmackDown Fallout

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    CM Punk's 10 Greatest Matches in WWE

    We relive the finest in-ring matches 14 years after his ECW debut ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    CM Punk's 10 Greatest Matches in WWE

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    The Good Brothers See a Bright Future Despite Surprise WWE Release

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Good Brothers See a Bright Future Despite Surprise WWE Release

    Jonathan Snowden
    via Bleacher Report

    McMahon Is Wrong: Why Aleister Black Could Be WWE's Next Undertaker

    WWE logo
    WWE

    McMahon Is Wrong: Why Aleister Black Could Be WWE's Next Undertaker

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report