James Harden, Russell Westbrook Lead Rockets to OT Comeback Win vs. Mavericks

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

James Harden posted 49 points on 14-of-20 shooting (18-of-21 from the free-throw line) as the Houston Rockets overcame a late fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, 153-149.

Harden, who hit his first 16 free throws, couldn't have timed his first miss any better.

He went to the line with Houston down 139-136 with 3.9 seconds remaining and missed the second attempt after hitting the first, but Robert Covington put home a tip-in to tie the game at 139.

A Luka Doncic three-point attempt in response was off the mark, and the game headed to OT.

Once there, Harden scored seven of the Rockets' 14 points to propel Houston to victory. His efforts were complemented by backcourt mate Russell Westbrook's 31-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist evening.

Dallas lost despite scoring 85 first-half points. Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 39 points with 16 rebounds, and Luka Doncic added a 28-point triple-double. Trey Burke scored 31 off the bench and hit 8-of-10 three-pointers.

Houston is now 41-24 after wining its opening game in the 2019-20 season restart, which is taking place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida following a four-and-a-half month suspension of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mavs fell to 40-28.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Performances

Rockets G James Harden: 49 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 31 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST

Rockets F Danuel House Jr.: 20 PTS, 5 REB

Mavericks G Luka Doncic: 28 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST

Mavericks F/C Kristaps Porzingis: 39 PTS, 16 REB

Mavericks G Trey Burke: 31 PTS, 6 AST

Mavericks G/F Tim Hardaway Jr: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

What's Next?

Both teams will play next on Sunday.

The Rockets will face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Mavs will play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 9 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.