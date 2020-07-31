Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Carried off with Ankle Injury vs. Dream

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was carried off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN. The Liberty announced that the ankle is sprained.

With 5:15 remaining in the second quarter and the score tied at 27, the Liberty got out on the break after forward Joyner Holmes grabbed a rebound and passed to Ionescu, who dribbled near midcourt and attempted to ward off the defense of Dream guard Betnijah Laney.

Ionescu then appeared to roll her left ankle and fell to the ground.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft had scored 10 points in 12 minutes prior to her exit. She was replaced in the lineup by guard Jazmine Jones.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.