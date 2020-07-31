Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka Will Wear Protective Hat After Being Hit by Line Drive

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 31, 2020

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch during a baseball a workout at Yankee Stadium in New York, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will wear a protective liner inside his cap when he makes his season debut Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

Tanaka was hit in the head by a line drive during a summer training session July 4.

He told reporters that Yankees trainers suggested the safety measure, and it felt comfortable.

         

