Conor McGregor Puts Fight-Worn Shorts, More from UFC 246 Win Up for Auction

Conor McGregor Puts Fight-Worn Shorts, More from UFC 246 Win Up for AuctionJuly 31, 2020
The shorts and gloves worn by Conor McGregor during his victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January have hit the auction block.
TMZ Sports reported Friday those fight-used items, along with an Irish flag showcased by the Dublin native after the first-round knockout—all signed by McGregor—are available for bid through Fanatics Auctions.
The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion knocked out Cerrone just 40 seconds into the first round, so the items shouldn't have much wear and tear.
They could carry special value if McGregor, who announced his retirement from fighting in June, never returns to the Octagon since they would be from his final bout.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ https://t.co/Dh4ijsZacZ
That said, it would be a surprise if The Notorious doesn't make a comeback.
Early bidding has reached $31,000 on the gloves, $11,000 on the shorts and $2,500 on the flag as of Friday afternoon.
The auction runs through Aug. 19.
