Conor McGregor Puts Fight-Worn Shorts, More from UFC 246 Win Up for Auction

John Locher/Associated Press

The shorts and gloves worn by Conor McGregor during his victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January have hit the auction block.

TMZ Sports reported Friday those fight-used items, along with an Irish flag showcased by the Dublin native after the first-round knockout—all signed by McGregor—are available for bid through Fanatics Auctions.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion knocked out Cerrone just 40 seconds into the first round, so the items shouldn't have much wear and tear.

They could carry special value if McGregor, who announced his retirement from fighting in June, never returns to the Octagon since they would be from his final bout.

That said, it would be a surprise if The Notorious doesn't make a comeback.

Early bidding has reached $31,000 on the gloves, $11,000 on the shorts and $2,500 on the flag as of Friday afternoon.

The auction runs through Aug. 19.