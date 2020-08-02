Quick Takes: WWE's Next Major Call-Up, MJF the New AEW World Champion and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Of everything that went down on AEW Dynamite this past week, the biggest takeaway was that MJF could very well be the next AEW World champion come All Out.

The brash, undefeated up-and-comer has been hot on the heels of Jon Moxley for months. With the amount of momentum he has at the moment, it's entirely possible he leaves that next pay-per-view with the gold in his grasp.

Also on Wednesday night, it was exciting for fans to bear witness to the AEW debut of Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE. How high his ceiling in the company is remains to be seen, however, especially with Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reporting that he has signed only a five-appearance deal for now.

As far as the future is concerned, one NXT act appears to be main roster bound sooner rather than later if their recent booking on the black-and-gold brand has been any indication. If so, it then becomes a question of what show they should ultimately end up on between Raw and SmackDown.

At least Raw recently benefited from the long-awaited return of Mustafa Ali from inactivity, though it looks like his renewed push may already be over after the events of Monday night.

Ali's latest loss and how it's a sign of a bigger problem in WWE will be discussed as part of this week's Quick Takes along with MJF contending for AEW's top title, WWE's next major main roster call-up, and more.