PGA Tour's Bryson DeChambeau Says His Goal Is to 'Live to 130 or 140'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau is currently playing some of the best golf of his life, and as he told Emily Abbate of GQ, he has every intention of that life being a long one.

During a discussion about health and diet, DeChambeau divulged that his goal is to live until he is 130 or 140 years old:

"I've always been interested in life in general, growing up. I always questioned everything. I didn't have a lot of resources when I was young. I couldn't go down all these roads with these questions that I asked at an early age. But now that I've been able to have some success, I've kinda gotten deep into most of these things and only taken what has added value to me. I'm always trying to add more value to my life in general. I mean, my goal is to live to 130 or 140. I really think that's possible now with today's technology. I think somebody’s going to do it in the next 30 or 40 years. I want humans to be better. I want them to succeed. I want to say, 'Hey, this is all of the stuff I've experienced that helped me do my best. If it helps you, great. If it doesn't, well, let's keep working on it.'"

No person in the history of the world is confirmed to have lived longer than France's Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days.

The world's current oldest living person is Japan's Kane Tanaka, who is over 117 years of age.

DeChambeau's goal is lofty, but perhaps not impossible, especially if he continues to focus on his health, which is something he discussed with Abbate.

The 26-year-old Modesto, California, native walked Abbate through his diet and training regimen, which includes lots of carbs and proteins, plus working out every single day.

As a result, DeChambeau is bigger and stronger than ever, and he is hitting the ball further than he ever has as well.

That added distance has helped him immensely, as he is the No. 7 player in the world and won the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month, which was the sixth PGA Tour win of his fairly young career.

It is impossible to say how long DeChambeau will live, but he is making the most of life right now and may be in line to seize the No. 1 ranking before too long.