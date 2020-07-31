Report: Cardinals vs. Brewers Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Report: Cardinals vs. Brewers Postponed After Positive COVID-19 TestsJuly 31, 2020
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Friday afternoon's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park has reportedly been postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the news.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
