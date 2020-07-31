Report: Cardinals vs. Brewers Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

St. Louis Cardinals' Jose Martinez, right, is tagged out at third by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 22, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Friday afternoon's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park has reportedly been postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the news.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trades Teams Should Already Be Considering 🔄

    @JShafer's realistic swaps teams should be thinking about after Week 1

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trades Teams Should Already Be Considering 🔄

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Quick Takes 💥

    🤔 Joe Kelly's suspension unfair? 😬 Cubs bullpen is a mess 🔥 MLB's newest ace has arrived 📲 More takes from MLB's opening week

    St Louis Cardinals logo
    St Louis Cardinals

    MLB Quick Takes 💥

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Trout Placed on Paternity List

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mike Trout Placed on Paternity List

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    7-Inning Doubleheaders in MLB

    MLB and MLBPA agree to 7-inning doubleheaders starting Aug. 1 (Jeff Passan)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    7-Inning Doubleheaders in MLB

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report