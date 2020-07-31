2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Uprising Stay Unbeaten, Sweep Lakers Gaming

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

It may be July, but the NBA 2K League is still handling some spring cleaning. All four of Thursday's matches ended with sweeps to gather momentum ahead of the 2K League playoffs.

With just one week left in regular-season play, Raptors Uprising GC moved to 15-0, Wizards District Gaming hit 12-2, Warriors Gaming Squad hit 12-3 and Bucks Gaming shifted out of the middle tier, taking a step toward the upper echelon at 8-6.

Here's how Week 11, Day 3's action shook out and the best plays of the night.

Week 11, Day 3 Scores

Raptors Uprising GC 2 - 0 Lakers Gaming

Game 1: RUG 90 - 86 LKG

Game 2: RUG 99 - 68 LKG

Wizards District Gaming 2 - 0 Gen.G Tigers

Game 1: WDG 86 - 61 GEN

Game 2: WDG 68 - 57 GEN

Bucks Gaming 2 - 0 Grizz Gaming

Game 1: BCG 71 - 68 GZG

Game 2: BCG 85 - 70 GZG

Celtics Crossover Gaming 0 - 2 Warriors Gaming Squad

Game 1: CCG 53 - 83 WGS

Game 2: CCG 57 - 96 WGS

Big point guard performances have continued to define the 2K League this season, and this evening was no exception. Leading the pack, Toronto's Kenny Got Work put in his namesake with 42 points, 11 assists and 5 steals in Game 1 followed by 36, 14 and 8 in Game 2.

While Kenny helped the Raptors break a league record for wins in a season, the Wizards paved a more balanced track as their point guard, JBM, led the way with 40 points and 7 assists in Game 1 before putting up 28 and 9 in Game 2. The Wizards had four players hit double-digit scoring in their first match and three in their second match, but the Bucks—with Regg at the helm—hit peak chemistry this season as all five scored double figures in Game 1 against Memphis.

Finally, uncomfortable with being one-upped by the earlier games' highlights, the Warriors got up there themselves. Their star point guard may have popped off with averages of 42 points and 11 assists in their sweep, but the shooting guard, Gradient, also showed out.

In a league where point guards often get most of the shine, Gradient averaged 23 points on the night—proving the main ball-handler isn't always the only one who can handle a team's business. The 2K League has a clear top four heading into the last night of Week 11 play, but the rest of the playoff group will warrant monitoring as we approach the postseason.